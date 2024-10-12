Karnataka HM Parameshwara gives Tumakuru dasara a touch of Mysuru

BENGALURU: Home minister Dr G Parameshwara this time stuck to his home turf Tumakuru and hogged the limelight in Dasara celebrations with the audience urging him on to become the chief minister.

He ensured that Tumakuru dasara was celebrated grandly by introducing the Jamboo Savari elephant carrying the howdah of the deity, and the exhibition of vintage cars roped in from the capital city Bengaluru. A huge set of a temple was laid on the historical government junior college grounds.

Nine days of Durga puja rituals were being conducted in which Parameshwara's wife Kannika Parameshwar promptly took part in it. Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna couple also took part and all praised the administration for the arrangements.

The entire district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan and Superintendent of Police Ashok K V were engaged in the exercise of making the celebrations a great success. Actor Dr Shivaraj Kumar, musician Gurukiran and singer Vijay Prakash and others performed to give the impression that Tumakuru dasara was as grand as Mysuru's.

"Tumakuru is proud to have a leader like Parameshwara who has no taint at all. Let us wish him to acquire a better post", said Gurukiran only to get the huge crowd shouting that Parameshwara should become CM. Parameshwara took the opportunity to say thanks to the people of Tumakuru for the faith they have reposed in him.