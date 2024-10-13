State fails to generate revenue, but blames Union government: Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi here on Saturday hit out at the state government for blaming the Union government for its failure to manage finances effectively.

In response to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s comments on the “Namma Tax, Namma Hakku” protest, Joshi said the Congress government has been pointing fingers at the Centre to cover up its inability to generate revenues to fulfil its guarantees.

He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has sanctioned the state government twice the amount of funds allocated during the UPA governments. Also, it is not the Centre that decides the quantum of allocation to states, but the Finance Commission, he stressed.

“The Finance Commission, which is set up every five years, has been formed again. The State government should present its needs before the new commission,” he said. “It has become customary for Congress to claim credit for any positive developments, while attributing all failures to BJP,” he added.

Responding to Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s statement that “Joshi still worships Godse today”, the minister described him as a “bootlicker of fake Gandhis”. He pointed out that there are many “fake Gandhis” in Congress, and Hariprasad is among those who seek favours from them.

“Hariprasad previously criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and vowed to unseat him, yet now he is speaking in favour of him. Perhaps the CM has promised to offer Hariprasad a ministerial position,” he added.

Congress is rejected by the public because of such remarks from its leaders, he said. In contrast, BJP has always respected great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and continues to honour all individuals genuinely associated with the Gandhian legacy, he added.