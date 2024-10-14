Drivers bring down Rs 200 access fee at SMVT

BENGALURU: Just over a month ago, a fee was introduced for vehicles stationed beyond 10 minutes inside the premises of Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli.

Despite much publicity by the Commercial taxes department, the ‘Access Control’ charge met with stiff resistance from vehicles users. Through vociferous arguments, those with personal cars have managed to bring it down to a flat rate of Rs 50 instead of Rs 100, 200 or Rs 500 depending on the duration of overstay. Taxi drivers, auto-drivers and two-wheeler riders have refused to pay any amount.

When TNIE visited all three access control gates at the station on Wednesday, it noticed the disappearance of congestion caused earlier by vehicles which haphazardly park inside its sprawling premises. There are separate parking spaces earmarked for pre-paid autos, taxis and a separate parking space for vehicles.

In a bid to decongest the station, on September 6, the access control system was kick-started at SMVT, and Balaji Foods & Beverages was given the contract. Vehicles that come inside to drop or pick up passengers are to be penalised if they stay beyond 10 minutes.

The overstay charges from 10 to 20 minutes for two-wheelers is Rs 40, and four-wheelers is Rs 100. If the time exceeds 20 minutes and is within 30 minutes, the fee is Rs 100 for two-wheelers and Rs 200 for four-wheelers. Beyond 30 minutes is a flat Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers.