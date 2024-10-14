Drivers bring down Rs 200 access fee at SMVT

BENGALURU: Just over a month ago, a fee was introduced for vehicles stationed beyond 10 minutes inside the premises of Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli.
Despite much publicity by the Commercial taxes department, the ‘Access Control’ charge met with stiff resistance from vehicles users. Through vociferous arguments, those with personal cars have managed to bring it down to a flat rate of Rs 50 instead of Rs 100, 200 or Rs 500 depending on the duration of overstay. Taxi drivers, auto-drivers and two-wheeler riders have refused to pay any amount.
When TNIE visited all three access control gates at the station on Wednesday, it noticed the disappearance of congestion caused earlier by vehicles which haphazardly park inside its sprawling premises. There are separate parking spaces earmarked for pre-paid autos, taxis and a separate parking space for vehicles.
In a bid to decongest the station, on September 6, the access control system was kick-started at SMVT, and Balaji Foods & Beverages was given the contract. Vehicles that come inside to drop or pick up passengers are to be penalised if they stay beyond 10 minutes.
The overstay charges from 10 to 20 minutes for two-wheelers is Rs 40, and four-wheelers is Rs 100. If the time exceeds 20 minutes and is within 30 minutes, the fee is Rs 100 for two-wheelers and Rs 200 for four-wheelers. Beyond 30 minutes is a flat Rs 250 for two-wheelers and Rs 500 for four-wheelers.
A staffer manning the barrier gate on the Banaswadi side told TNIE, “We tried asking car drivers staying for nearly 30 minutes to pay Rs 200. The owners/drivers argued, I remember a driver saying that even airports don’t charge that much and he will not pay it. We cannot keep fighting with every driver. So we ask them to just pay Rs 50 regardless of the duration of overstay.”
On Baiyappanahalli Main Road side are two barrier gates. A staffer at one gate said, “We are ourselves feeling embarrassed to ask them to pay Rs 100 or Rs 200 for extra time at the station. So, we just tell anyone driving up in a car to pay Rs 50. Two-wheeler riders are just let off as most refuse to pay even this sum.”
Another staff member at the counter said, “As soon as a car enters the terminal, we note the timing and vehicle number and hand over a small chit. We also caution them to leave within 10 minutes or they will have to pay. This has had an impact and a number of them try their best to leave by nine minutes!”
This is the only railway station which is having this system presently. A senior official told TNIE, “These are teething problems. The objective was to decongest the station and it is happening. We have decided to leave the auto and taxi drivers out of it.”