BJP’s drive clocks 50 lakh members ahead of bypolls

BENGALURU: As the date of the bypolls draws near, the state BJP claims to have touched 50 lakh in memberships, and is hoping to win all the three seats. After its defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP is now focusing on strengthening the organisation at the base.

BJP Karnataka general secretary NS Nandiesha Reddy told reporters that in 2014, they had started an online membership drive, and in 2019, a unique drive requiring a ‘missed call’ was launched.

This time around, they have constituted a committee to monitor the drive. Reddy is also part of the committee. They have appointed a senior BJP leader in each district for the same. “Now, we are able to get details of members, including their address, booth number, email ID, and other details,’’ he said.

According to Reddy, at the national level, membership has crossed 9.22 crore and the target is 11 crore. People in large numbers are eager to seek membership with the party. With this, the BJP has decided to extend membership drive till October 31.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra will travel across the state to reach out to more citizens. Further, Reddy informed that in 2014, the state had 74.88 lakh members, and in 2019, they added 26 lakh. “This time, we were given a target of 1.25 crore and we are hoping to touch 1.75 crore members,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vijayendra said this year alone, they have crossed 50 lakh members, and are hoping to reach much higher numbers. “The number of new members reveals that more youth, women and people from the Backward Classes have joined our party. This shows their faith in us, and with this , we are also strengthening our party. This will help the BJP in the bypolls, where we will be able to win all three seats,” he added. Vijayendra said they have identified 2-3 leaders at the booth level, to ensure that a maximum number of members arrive at each booth.