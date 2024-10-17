Hot air balloon rides in Hampi get approved

HOSAPETE : With the Vijayanagara district administration and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) permitting a luxury hotel to operate a hot air balloon in Hampi, conservationists and activists have demanded that it be cancelled.

A few months ago, the hotel located near Hampi started offering hot air balloon rides for its clients, but the operators began moving too close to the monuments and did not follow the guidelines laid down, the activists alleged.

Now once again, the Vijayanagar district administration has given permission for balloon rides. The activists are planning to write a letter to higher officials of the tourism department and ASI, stating that tourism promotion cannot be at the cost of heritage monuments.