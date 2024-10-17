Hot air balloon rides in Hampi get approved

HOSAPETE : With the Vijayanagara district administration and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) permitting a luxury hotel to operate a hot air balloon in Hampi, conservationists and activists have demanded that it be cancelled.
A few months ago, the hotel located near Hampi started offering hot air balloon rides for its clients, but the operators began moving too close to the monuments and did not follow the guidelines laid down, the activists alleged.
Now once again, the Vijayanagar district administration has given permission for balloon rides. The activists are planning to write a letter to higher officials of the tourism department and ASI, stating that tourism promotion cannot be at the cost of heritage monuments.
Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner MS Divakar told TNIE that the administration gave a No Objection Certificate to Evolve Back to operate hot air balloons in the surroundings of Hampi.
“Every day, only one round is permitted and it is completely operated under ASI norms. As per conditions, they cannot enter the restricted zone in Hampi. If they violate rules, permission to operate hot air balloons will be immediately cancelled,” he said.
Vishawanath Malagi, president, Hampi Monuments Protection Association, said the district administration and ASI had done the wrong thing by permitting hot air balloon operations in the surroundings of Hampi.
When the hotel started operating hot air balloons earlier, the balloons moved very close to the monuments, especially Vijaya Vittala temple.
After a gas cylinder burst near Virupaksha Temple premises two years ago, the administration strictly instructed that gas cylinders are prohibited in Hampi, but hot air balloons work on gas cylinders, he said. “If something untoward happens, who will be responsible?” Malagi asked.