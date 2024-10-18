Karnataka man fights lone battle for justice for his daughter

KALABURAGI : A man, whose married daughter died under mysterious circumstances here last October 23, has launched a lone battle to bring those responsible for her death to justice.

Chennappa Gowda, 50, of Gudeballur village in Muktal taluk of Narayanpet district in Telangana, who works at the thermal power plant in Shaktinagar of Raichur district, has put banners in many places, including Tipu Chowk on Kalaburagi-Humnabad Ring Road, seeking information on four people allegedly responsible for the death of his daughter Jayalakshmi.

The banners have pictures of Jayalakshmi’s husband Shankar Reddy, her mother-in-law Savitramma, sister-in-law (elder sister of Reddy) and Dr Lakshmi (younger sister of Reddy). He has also put such banners in Sedam and Shankarpally village.

“They have killed my daughter. I believed a minister and the relatives of my son-in-law, who then asked me not to file a police complaint and promised that they would give me compensation and hand over my granddaughter to my family. But they did not keep their promise and now Shankar Reddy and his family members are absconding,” Chennappa Gowda alleged.

‘Minister told me not to file complaint’

Jayalakshmi married Shankar Reddy, son of Siddareddy and Savitramma of Shankarpally village in Sedam taluk, five years ago. Shankar Reddy and Jayalakshmi have a two-year-old daughter.

Chennappa Gowda said his daughter fell ill last year and was admitted to a local hospital by her in-laws. However, she died on October 23. Suspecting that Jayalakshmi’s husband and in-laws might have killed her for more dowry, he went to Shaktinagar police station in Raichur district to file a complaint. At that time, the minister called him over the phone and asked him not to file any complaint and promised that minister would get him compensation from the Reddy family.