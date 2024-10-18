Nagendra gets grand welcome in Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: Ballari Rural MLA B Nagendra, who was granted bail in the ST Corporation scam case, was accorded a grand welcome by his followers and Congress workers when he entered Ballari city on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Thursday. However, former minister and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy warned Nagendra against making baseless allegations against the BJP.

Speaking to the media, Nagendra alleged that from the last 10 years, the BJP has been misusing central agencies such as the ED and CBI to bring down the majority governments of those states, especially wherever the Congress is in power. “I have shared how the ED pressurised me to give out the names of CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar in ST Welfare Board case... BJP’s politics took me to jail,” he claimed.

“Recently, BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy got permission to stay in Ballari. He has stated that this time, the Sandur constituency will be won by the BJP... However, the Congress is the favourite to win in all three bypolls,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Reddy said that Nagendra was arrested by the ED, and now he is simply criticising the BJP through lies. “I don’t react to such heroics. This time BJP will definitely win the Sandur bypoll,” he added.