BENGALURU: Labour Minister Santosh Lad said on Friday that the state government proposes to impose a cess on every transaction of aggregator platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Ola, and a welfare fund will be created for gig workers.

The government is expected to place the draft Karnataka Gig Workers’ (Social Security and Welfare) Bill 2024 during the winter session in Belagavi in December.

Lad told TNIE that the draft bill is likely to be discussed at the cabinet meeting next week. After this, it will be placed in both Houses during the winter session.

Although sources said there is a proposal to impose 2% cess on each transaction, Lad said the government has not taken a decision yet. The government has no technology to keep track of the transactions and it will ask the aggregators to help it in this regard.