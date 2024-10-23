BJP moves EC, seeks Ballari MP Tukaram’s disqualification

NEW DELHI/ BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused Ballari MP E Tukaram of violating the law to secure his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Vijayendra claimed that Tukaram’s victory was nothing short of illegal and demanded action, submitting a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner calling for his disqualification.

In a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Vijayendra, flanked by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy took on Tukaram. “We have formally demanded Tukaram’s removal. This cannot go unpunished,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress of a massive Rs 187-crore scam in the ST Development Corporation. “In September, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) uncovered shocking evidence of this loot, and the BJP wants to expose the culprits. Congress had not only stolen public funds meant for oppressed communities but had funnelled the money into their election campaigns in Bellary and other constituencies,” he alleged. B Nagendra, who served as a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, stepped down from his post amid the scandal.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress for misusing crores of public money, revealing that these illicit funds were channelled into various Lok Sabha constituencies, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of their victories.

Vijayendra slammed the State Government for violating the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the bypolls to Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon, accusing Congress leaders of openly flouting the law by issuing advertisements despite the code being in force. “The Congress-led government is violating the rulebook!” Vijayendra alleged, calling for immediate action.

In a direct attack on Congress leaders CM Siddaramaiah, and DyCM DK Shivakumar, Vijayendra questioned their speeches about upholding the Constitution.

“Their actions in Sandur and during the bypolls, expose how much respect they truly have for our Constitution,” Vijayendra said.

The ED’s findings have raised the heat in Ballari, Raichur, and Koppal, where misappropriated funds from the Valmiki Corporation were allegedly used for electoral gains, he alleged, adding that disqualification petitions for those constituencies would soon follow.

Vijayendra revealed the BJP’s plans to push forward Yogeshwara as their candidate from Channapatna. “We believe Yogeshwara should contest. He deserves a chance,” he said.