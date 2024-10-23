DK Shivakumar announces Rs five lakh compensation to family of two kids who drowned in Kengeri Lake

BENGALURU: Two days after the death of two children in Kengeri Lake, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced Rs 5Lakh exgratia to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, DK Shivakumar said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will give Rs five lakh compensation to the family of the two children who drowned in Kengeri Lake.

"Also Rs 10,000 compensation, each, will be given to those whose houses have been affected because of rainwater and temporary accommodation and food arrangements will be made for those without housing," he added.

On Monday evening Mahalakshmi (11 years) and her brother John Srinivas (13) died after drowning in the lake. As per the police, Mahalakshmi fell and drowned when she went to collect a pot. Her brother who went to rescue her also died in the same lake which is adjacent to their home.

The DyCM added that instructions have been given to immediately clear encroachments in Rajakaluve across the city, and work is already underway to clean the storm water drains as well as to make the water flow smoothly, with a loan of Rs 1,000 crore from the World Bank.

Shivakumar, along with a team of municipal officials, visited the rain-affected areas of Yelahanka's Kendriya Vihara Residential Complex, Byatrayanapura's Mariyannapalya, and KR Puram's Sri Sai Layout in Horamavu ward on Wednesday.

He reviewed the relief work and discussed the situation with the members of the apartment residents' association, after gaining information about the rescue work with SDRF and NDRF personnel. At the same time, he instructed BBMP officials to provide appropriate infrastructure to the displaced residents.

DK Shivakumar also informed that Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda is working on the issue of canal cleaning work. Cleaning and desilting of lakes will be done under various projects including NDRF grants. Additionally, a meeting of the lake management committee will be convened soon.