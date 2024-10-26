BBMP speeds up removal of unsafe tilted building

BENGALURU: BBMP officials are acting against unsafe and unauthorized buildings, following the death of nine workers when an illegal six-storey building collapsed at Babusabpalya in Hennur on Tuesday. They have been monitoring the removal of a five-floor building that tilted on Thursday.

Similarly, officials removed two floors of a building in Kamala Nagar, in Mahalakshmi Layout assembly.

According to Channabasappa M, executive engineer, KR Puram sub-division, owner Puttappa had built a five-storey building on a 10x25 plot of land in Nanjappa Garden, Horamavu, Mahadevapura Zone. “The owner is removing the building voluntarily. Since there are houses next to the illegal building, work is slow and in two days, the entire structure will be pulled down,” an official said. BBMP had earlier issued a notice and warned that a criminal case would be filed if the building was not demolished. Following this, the owner spent about Rs 8 lakh to clear the building.

A three-storey house in Kamala Nagar that was built about 25 years ago is also being removed over safety concerns, as its foundation is damaged due to water from a nearby drain.

MLA K Gopalaiah said the house was built in 1994. About 10 years ago, two floors were added. The owner had rented the building and was staying elsewhere. The tenants were moved to a community hall as a temporary arrangement and food was being provided.