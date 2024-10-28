50 per cent of inpatient private hospitals in Karnataka don't adhere to fire safety rules

BENGALURU: Out of 4,787 inpatient private hospitals in the state, over 3,000 have been inspected by fire and emergency services personnel. Of them, over 50% are found to be lacking proper fire safety equipment and not adhering to fire safety standards.

After a recent fire incident at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a meeting with health and senior fire department officials. Later, a circular was issued to hospitals to follow fire safety precautions, a senior officer from the fire department told TNIE.

Fire officers have inspected over 3,000 hospitals so far

Dr Vivek Dorai, Deputy Director (Medical-2), Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME), told TNIE that the health department has advised hospitals to implement stringent fire safety measures.

“The state has over 30,000 private hospitals across various categories, including laboratories and clinics. Priority was given to inpatient buildings in the state, followed by clinics and other establishments,” he said.

A circular from the health department on October 15 noted that previously, buildings below 21 metres did not have to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. They could submit a self-declaration on their compliance.