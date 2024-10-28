Gali Janardhan Reddy, Sriramulu campaign shot in arm for BJP

BALLARI: Estranged friends MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy and former minister B Sriramulu came together to campaign for the BJP candidate in the Sandur bypoll on Sunday, sending party leaders and workers into a tizzy. Sriramulu had been missing in action after the party announced Bangaru Hanumatha as its Sandur candidate, but has joined the intense campaigning now, to ensure Bandaru’s victory.

Once close friends, Reddy and Sriramulu had parted ways after Reddy formed the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP). Recently, KRPP merged with BJP. Once a BJP strongman and a mining baron, Redy recently also got a respite from the Supreme Court, which allowed him to return to Ballari after 14 long years. His return to the party and district has given an enormous boost to the district BJP.

Reddy said, “I and Sriramulu are good friends. A few days ago, he had said he would join the campaign after the nomination was filed. In the last two days, we both have been visiting villages in Sandur taluk for campaigning. Our main aim is to win the bypoll and create history.”

Sriramulu said, “Along with my friend Reddy, we will take part in campaigning every day and make sure that BJP wins the bypoll.”