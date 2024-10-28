Prathima, Shekar champions in State-level wheelchair tennis

BENGALURU: Winners of state-level wheelchair tennis, Prathima N Rao and Shekar Veeraswamy, have turned personal challenges into triumphs on the tennis court. The tournament was organised by the Karnataka Wheelchair Tennis Association on October 26 and 27 at Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium, where more than 59 players participated.

After contracting polio at the age of three, Prathima now proudly holds 15 awards in wheelchair tennis. Shekar, who lost a leg in an accident, has become a wheelchair tennis champion, competing in the very sport he served as ball boy since he was 10 years old. Shekar was drawn to the stadium every morning by his love for sports and Cubbon Park. However, his life changed in 2009 when he lost his leg.

For over a year, Shekar felt lost and isolated. “Life was confined to my room. I stopped eating, thinking that if nothing could change, why should I do anything?” However, his friends, who were members of Wheelchair Tennis Association, encouraged him to come and watch others play. Shekar decided to give wheelchair tennis a try in 2010, but failed terribly at first.