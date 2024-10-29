Karnataka HC stays probe against Joshi’s brother

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings and investigation against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi, Vijayalakshmi Joshi G and Ajay Gopal Joshi in connection with alleged charges of cheating Rs 2 crore on the pretext of getting a parliamentary election seat for a family member of the complainant. The court also directed police to release all three accused who are in police custody.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by the three accused, questioning the legality of the crime registered against them by Sunitha Chauvan before Basaveshwaranagar police in Bengaluru.

The court stated that the petitioners are said to have assured the complainant that they would secure a parliamentary election ticket and take Rs 25 lakh. The transaction ostensibly happened prior to the announcement of candidates. If the candidate was not announced, the complainant would immediately have to register a complaint, but she registered it on October 17, 2024. The counsel for the petitioners submitted that they have undertaken to refund the entire amount.

Therefore, it is a pure money claim between the petitioners and complainant. This has now been given the colour of atrocity. It was alleged that the petitioners hurled abuse in their house and admittedly, it is between four walls and not in public view to become an offence under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.