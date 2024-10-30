PM giving push to skill-based job creation: kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: To encourage skill-based job creation aimed at achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore in the recent budget, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy distributed appointment letters to 25 youths during the second phase of the Prime Minister’s Employment Fair (Rozgar Mela). Appointment letters were issued to 51,000 selected youths across various Central government departments at 40 locations nationwide. PM Modi virtually attended the programme, which was held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy said recruitment had taken place in 12 departments of the Central government.

PM Modi is encouraging skill-based job creation with the aim of achieving a developed India by 2047, and Rs 3 lakh crore has been earmarked in the budget for this purpose, which will be released directly to MSMEs, he stated.

Modi is promoting job creation under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the Union minister said.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is also making considerable strides in the employment sector, and will help transform India into the third-largest economic power, he added.

Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath and Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Rajendra Kumar also attended the event.

‘Where is caste census report?’

Kumaraswamy questioned why the caste census report had not been released yet. “How long has it been since the Chief Minister accepted the Kantharaju report, and the report by Jayaprakash Hegde? What are you doing with them? Why haven’t they been released yet? Siddaramaiah is making accusations against me, but is holding on to both reports. He keeps saying they will bring it before the cabinet. Discussions about sub-committees and commissions are going on,” he charged.

HDK to respond after results

Kumaraswamy said that Congress leaders have been making derogatory remarks about his family during the election campaign. They made statements against HD Deve Gowda, claiming that he campaigns in a wheelchair and ambulance. “They wish for his death,” he claimed. “I won’t speak on any of this now. I have noted all their statements. I will respond after results are out.”