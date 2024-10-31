Tulu Wiktionary, Tulu Wikisource go online

MANGALURU: The Tulu Wiktionary and Tulu Wikisource officially went live on Wednesday marking a significant milestone in the history of Tulu language and literature.

The launch of these two platforms is expected to give a boost to promotion and preservation of Tulu language and culture on the global stage and ensure that future generations can continue to learn and engage with its rich cultural heritage. Users can search, edit, and contribute to the Tulu Wiktionary, one of the online dictionaries maintained by the Wikimedia Foundation.

This is the result of six years of dedicated efforts by the Karavali Wikimedians and Tulu Wikimedians. The key contributors include Dr Vishwanatha Badikana, U B Pavanaja, Bharathesha Alasademajalu, Kishore Kumar Rai Sheni, and Yakshitha, among others. The technical support was given by Anoop Rao Karkala, Chidananda Kampaa, and Bharathesha Alasademajalu.

Bharathesha said they started working on this project in Auguest 2018 after Tulu postgraduate course was started at University College in Mangaluru. The dictionary has over 3,000 pages, all segregated grammatically. He said the Wiktionary is a free, multilingual online dictionary providing definitions, etymologies, pronunciations, translations, and more.