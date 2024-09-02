Engineer who placed Rs 72 crore bid for BDA site seeks refund of Rs 4L deposit

BENGALURU: A software engineer based in Tiptur of Tumakuru district had placed a bid for Rs 72 crore for a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) corner site measuring 60x40 sqft. The market value of the site two years ago was just Rs 6 crore, making it an offer of 1,270% over the actual value, the highest ever in BDA’s history.

But BDA later cancelled the allotment as the bidder, TC Shashank Patel, failed to pay one-fourth of the amount within 72 hours as required. Patel claimed that he did not realise that his bid amount was for per square metre, and not the entire site. He has now flooded the Authority with RTI applications, demanding the Rs 4 lakh deposit he made to place the bid.

The site (Survey No. 276) in HSR Layout 4th Sector was finally allotted to another bidder for Rs 10.57 crore earlier this year, sources said. Five bidders for the site stood no chance because of Patel’s humongous quote.

Documents accessed by TNIE reveal that for the e-auction, which began on March 4, 2022, BDA had fixed a minimum bid price of Rs 1,50,000 per sqm for this site, which worked out to Rs 6 crore. “Patel had placed a bid for Rs 20,55,500 per sqm translating to Rs 72 crore. He started his bid at Rs 2,01,500 per sqm on March 4 and kept increasing it till it touched Rs 20,55,500 by March 9. Since it was an e-auction, the site automatically got allotted to him,” a source explained.