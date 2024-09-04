Car falls off flyover in Bengaluru; One killed, four hurt

BENGALURU: In a horrific crash, a speeding car fell off the Yeshwanthpur flyover early on Tuesday morning, killing a 29-year-techie from Tamil Nadu, who had come to Bengaluru to collect his visa to fly to America.

The techie and his friends were searching for an eatery when the accident occurred, leaving him dead and causing grievous injuries to three others, including a woman, in the car.

The speeding car crashed into the median on the flyover, collided with a bike coming in the opposite direction and plunged 30 feet from the Yeshwanthpur flyover at 3.50 am on Tuesday. The accident occurred at a sharp curve on the flyover.

The deceased, S Shabarish (29), was in the front passenger seat, while Mithun Chakravarthy (28), was driving. Mithun, who hails from Coimbatore, Shankar Ram (29) and his sister Anushree (23), who stays in Malleswaram and hails from Salem, were injured.

Woman passenger thrown out of car

All of them work in an IT company. The bike rider, Manjunath (38), an electrical worker and a resident of Kachamachanahalli in Chikkaballapur, too has sustained grievous injuries. Though all the three men were inside the car when it fell, Anushree was thrown out of the vehicle because of the impact, and fell on the flyover.

Passersby alerted the police patrol vehicle Hoysala, and the injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital. Shabarish died during treatment.

Shabarish and Mithun had driven down to Bengaluru to collect Shabarish’s visa and had met up with their friends in Malleswaram. After partying, they went searching for food from Dairy Circle towards Tumakuru when their car was involved in the accident. Liquor bottles were found inside the car and the police have sought a medical test on Mithun to check whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered a case against Mithun under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (causing death) of the BNS.