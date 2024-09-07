Air quality on the decline in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru: Greenpeace study

MYSURU: Known to be one of the cleanest cities in Karnataka and a tourist destination for its pleasant weather and pollution-free environment, Mysuru’s air quality has recently deteriorated. A study carried out by Greenpeace India reveals the declining air quality in three major cities of Karnataka -- Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru.

The latest report by Greenpeace India, ‘Spare the Air-2’, flags serious health concerns as the average PM2.5 and PM10 levels continue to soar in 10 major cities of South India, significantly exceeding air quality guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The report analyses the air quality standards of Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amravati, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Puducherry.

The study found that in Visakhapatnam, PM2.5 is 10 times and PM10 is 9 times higher than WHO guidelines, and surpasses National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limits. The annual average PM2.5 levels are 6 to 7 times higher in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amaravati and Chennai, while the annual average of PM10 levels in Bengaluru, Puducherry and Mysuru exceed WHO guidelines by 4 to 5 times.

Researcher Akanksha Singh said: “Clean air is fundamental to our health, yet this report reveals that particulate matter levels in all cities have surpassed revised WHO guidelines, while efforts are focused on cities not meeting the NAAQS.”

Greenpeace India has urged the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to adopt a health-based approach in revising the NAAQS, striving to meet WHO’s latest scientific guidelines. It also recommends increased investment towards developing a ‘hybrid’ air quality monitoring network, facilitating public access to air quality information.

It further suggests that local governments should promote renewable energy solutions to encourage people to adopt sustainable practices such as public transport, electric vehicles and solar energy to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

Greenpeace India’s campaign manager Avinash Chanchal said: “The report’s findings debunk the myth of cleaner air in southern states.” He observed that not a single major city in these states meets WHO standards for safe and healthy air.