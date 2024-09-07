Man gets 30 years in jail for sexual assault on 5-year-old girl in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a significant judgment, the special POCSO court in Mysuru has sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a five-year-old in the village of Maliyooru, under the Bannur Police Station limits. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh which will be given to the victim as compensation.

The incident occurred on July 15, 2023, when the accused lured the minor girl to his house by offering her mangoes. While her parents were away working as daily labourers, the convict took advantage of the child’s innocence and assaulted her inside his home.

Shocked by the incident, the mother immediately reported the crime to Bannur Police. Inspector T S Lolakshi led the investigation, which resulted in a chargesheet being filed against Suresh.

During the trial, special public prosecutor K B Jayanti argued the case. The court, presided over by Judge Anand P Hogade, found the accused guilty of the charges and handed down the severe punishment on Thursday. In addition to the prison sentence and fine, the court also directed the state government to grant the victim Rs 6 lakh as additional compensation.