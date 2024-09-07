Tipper kills three on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident, three of four friends standing and talking on the side of the service road of Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway died on the spot after they were run over by a tipper.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Mayaganahalli in Ramanagara traffic police station limits. The accused driver escaped after abandoning the tipper at the accident spot.

The deceased have been identified as Gurumurthy, 39, Sheikh Hafeez, 45, and Venkateshappa, 50, while the injured has been identified as Hanumanth. All of them were construction workers and residents of different taluks of Ramanagara district. The absconding driver has been identified as Umesh.

The police said around 8.15 am, Gurumurthy and Venkateshappa who were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Bidadi stopped near Mayaganahalli after seeing their two friends standing on the roadside. The situation turned tragic when the tipper, after refueling at the petrol station, ran over them. Passersby, after alerting the police, shifted Hanumanth to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The traffic police seized the tipper and registered a case against the driver. Further investigations are on.

4 killed, 3 injured in case of reckless driving in vijayapura district

Vijayapura : Four people died and three were injured, as a speeding bike hit bystanders at Kuntoji village in Muddebihal taluk, on Thursday night. The incident took place at the Basaveshwara annual fair, when a speeding bike ran over a group of people standing on the roadside. While three people died on the spot, one of them succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. The biker is suspected to have been attempting reckless wheeling, when he lost control and hit the victims. The bike was being ridden by Ningaraj Chaudhary (22), a resident of Gotakhandaki village, Talikot taluk. Pillion rider Aneel Khainur (23) also lost his life in the accident. Two other bystanders, Udayakumar Pyati (19) of Malagaladinni village and Rayappa Bagewadi (24), succumbed to the injuries.