Two of Bengaluru Cantonment station platforms to be shut for 92 days; 44 trains to skip stoppages from September 20

BENGALURU: Due to station redevelopment works being undertaken at Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) railway station from September 20 to December 20, the station will only have partial operations. With Platform 2 and 3 set to become non-operational, the stoppage of the following 44 trains at the station have been eliminated for the 92-day period, said an official release from Southern Railway (SR).

1. Train No. 22135 Mysuru - Renigunta Weekly Superfast Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving Mysuru at23.00 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th November, 06th & 13th December, 2024

2. Train No. 12028 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express leavening KSR Bengaluru at 06.00 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024 (Except Tuesday)

3. Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

4. Train No. 12608 KR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.20 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

5. Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express via Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Jn leaving Murdeshwar at 14.10 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

6. Train No. 12610 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Mysuru at 5.00 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

7. Train No. 06551 KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai MEMU Passenger Special leaving KSR Bengaluru at 08.45 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

8. Train No. 12578 Mysore - Darbhanga Bagmati Weekly Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur leaving Mysore at 10.30 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th November, 06th, 13th & 20th December, 2024

9. Train No. 22626 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Double Decker Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 13.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

10. Train No. 12640 SMVT Bengaluru Dr MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 15.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

11. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.50 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

12. Train No 16315 Mysuru - Kochuveli Express leaving Mysuru at 12.45 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

13. Train No. 16520 KSR Bengaluru Jolarpettai MEMU Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 17.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

14. Train No.16232 Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Mysuru at 16.15 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

15. Train No. 16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari Island Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 20.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

16. Train No. 16219 Chamarajanagar - Tirupati Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving Chamarajanagar at 15.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

17. Train No.16236 Mysuru - Tuticorin Express leaving Mysuru at 18.20 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

18. Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Coimbatore Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak at 22.35 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

19. Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024

20. Train No.22681 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Chennai Express leaving Mysuru at 22.15 hrs on 25th September, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th October, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th November, 04th, 11th & 18th December, 2024

21. Train No. 12692 Sai P Nilayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly express leaving Sai P Nilayam at 19.00 hrs on 21st, 28th September, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th October, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th & 14th December, 2024

22. Train No.16022 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 21.00 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

23. Train No. 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Kaveri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 21.15 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

24. Train No. 16220 Tirupati Chamarajanagar Express via Jo leaving Tirupathi at 21.55 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

25. Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 22.50 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

26. Train No.22682 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Weekly Chennai Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 19th, 26th September, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st October, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th November, 05th, 12th & 19th December, 2024

27. Train No. 12691 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Sai P Nilayam Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st 08th 15th 22nd, 29th November, 06th & 13th December, 2024

28. Train No. 16231 Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 17.55 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024

29. Train No. 16525 Kanyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Kanyakumari at 10.10 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024 30. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin - Mysuru Express leaving Tuticorin at 17.15 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024