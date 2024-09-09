Two of Bengaluru Cantonment station platforms to be shut for 92 days; 44 trains to skip stoppages from September 20

BENGALURU: Due to station redevelopment works being undertaken at Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) railway station from September 20 to December 20, the station will only have partial operations. With Platform 2 and 3 set to become non-operational, the stoppage of the following 44 trains at the station have been eliminated for the 92-day period, said an official release from Southern Railway (SR).
1. Train No. 22135 Mysuru - Renigunta Weekly Superfast Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving Mysuru at23.00 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th November, 06th & 13th December, 2024
2. Train No. 12028 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express leavening KSR Bengaluru at 06.00 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024 (Except Tuesday)
3. Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
4. Train No. 12608 KR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Lalbagh Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.20 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
5. Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express via Mangaluru Central, Mangaluru Jn leaving Murdeshwar at 14.10 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
6. Train No. 12610 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Mysuru at 5.00 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
7. Train No. 06551 KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai MEMU Passenger Special leaving KSR Bengaluru at 08.45 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
8. Train No. 12578 Mysore - Darbhanga Bagmati Weekly Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur leaving Mysore at 10.30 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th November, 06th, 13th & 20th December, 2024
9. Train No. 22626 KSR Bengaluru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Double Decker Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 13.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
10. Train No. 12640 SMVT Bengaluru Dr MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 15.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
11. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.50 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
[08/09, 21:15] MG New Indian Express Chetan: 12. Train No 16315 Mysuru - Kochuveli Express leaving Mysuru at 12.45 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
13. Train No. 16520 KSR Bengaluru Jolarpettai MEMU Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 17.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
14. Train No.16232 Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Mysuru at 16.15 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
15. Train No. 16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari Island Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 20.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
16. Train No. 16219 Chamarajanagar - Tirupati Express via Jolarpettai, Katpadi leaving Chamarajanagar at 15.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
17. Train No.16236 Mysuru - Tuticorin Express leaving Mysuru at 18.20 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
18. Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Coimbatore Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak at 22.35 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
19. Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
20. Train No.22681 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Chennai Express leaving Mysuru at 22.15 hrs on 25th September, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th October, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th November, 04th, 11th & 18th December, 2024
21. Train No. 12692 Sai P Nilayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly express leaving Sai P Nilayam at 19.00 hrs on 21st, 28th September, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th October, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th & 14th December, 2024
22. Train No.16022 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express leaving Mysuru at 21.00 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
23. Train No. 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Kaveri Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 21.15 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
24. Train No. 16220 Tirupati Chamarajanagar Express via Jo leaving Tirupathi at 21.55 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
25. Train No. 12657 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 22.50 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
26. Train No.22682 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Weekly Chennai Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 19th, 26th September, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st October, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th November, 05th, 12th & 19th December, 2024
27. Train No. 12691 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Sai P Nilayam Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 20th, 27th September, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th October, 01st 08th 15th 22nd, 29th November, 06th & 13th December, 2024
28. Train No. 16231 Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 17.55 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
29. Train No. 16525 Kanyakumari KSR Bengaluru Express leaving Kanyakumari at 10.10 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024 30. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin - Mysuru Express leaving Tuticorin at 17.15 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
31. Train No. 16519 Jolarpettai KSR Bengaluru MEMU Express leaving Jolarpettai at 04.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
32. Train No. 16316 Kochuveli Mysuru Express leaving Kochuveli at 18.30 hrs from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
33. Train No. 22625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker
Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.25 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
34. Train No. 12639. Dr MGR Chennai Central KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.40 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
35. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving Coimbatore at 8.50 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
36. Train No. 12577 Darbhanga - Mysore Bagmati via Dr MGR Chennai Central, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpeftai leaving Darbhanga at 15.45 hrs on 24th September, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th October, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th November, 03rd 10th & 17th December, 2024
37. Train No. 06552 Jolarpettai - KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger Special leaving Jolarpettai at 14.00 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
38. Train No. 12678 Ernakulam KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 09.10 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
39. Train No. 12609 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Superfast Express leaving
Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.35 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
40. Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru Murdeshwar Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 20.15 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
41. Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Coimbatore Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.35 from 19th September to 19th December, 2024
42. Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.30 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024
43. Train No.12027 Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.25 hrs from 20th September to 20th December, 2024 (Except Tuesday)
44. Train No. 22136 Renigunta Mysuru Weekly Express via Katpadi and Jolarpettai leaving Renigunta at 17.15 hrs on 21st, 28th September, 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th October, 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th & 14th December, 2024