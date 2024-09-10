Centre yet to release funds to improve tourism: Karnataka tourism minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Tourism Minister HK Patil on Monday claimed that funds allocated to Karnataka in the Union budget for improving tourism facilities under various schemes, were not yet released.

Patil said the Central government is yet to release Rs 45.17 crore as the first instalment under the ‘Prasad’ scheme for the development of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Neither had the Centre released the sanctioned amount of Rs 46.17 crore under the ‘Swadesi Darshan 2.0’ scheme for programmes in Mysuru and Hampi. He was speaking at a meeting held by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, with tourism ministers of southern states and Union Territories in Bengaluru on Monday.

On Karnataka’s position in the tourism sector, he said the state had made a demand to Unesco to include the Deccan Sultanate forts, Aihole and Badami sculptures, and megalithic site of Hirebenakal and Lakkundi in its heritage list. He said tourism is at its peak in Karnataka, and projects have been undertaken under public-private partnership, and Central government funds are needed to enhance them. Such delays hinder the completion of projects within the stipulated time, which puts the state government in a quandary in creating a safe environment for development and tourism.

The meeting included a discussion on resuming operations of the state’s first luxury express, Golden Chariot. Patil pointed to the Railway Ministry’s demands on charges and changes to be made to the Golden Chariot tour policy, besides reducing haulage charge to make it affordable for tourists.