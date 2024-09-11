Mangaluru mourns death of 'Samosa Ajja'

MANGALURU: M M Malagi, who passed away at the ripe age of 85, at Yandigeri, a nondescript village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district was just an ordinary man in his native. But 450 kms away in Mangaluru, he is no less than a celebrity.

As the news of his demise reached the coastal town on Wednesday, condolences poured thick and fast on various social media platforms with Mangaloreans reminiscing the memories associated with this old man.

Clad in traditional North Karnataka attire of white kurta, dhoti and Gandhi cap, he sold crispy samosas, chikkis and other treats at the iconic St Aloysius High School and College in Mangaluru for over four decades.

He drew kids in hordes with his kindness, simplicity and jovial nature and was fondly referred to as 'Samosa ajja' (grandfather). Every year, hundreds from Vijayapura and Balgalkot districts arrive in Mangaluru which is one of the major economic hubs of Karnataka and Malagi was one among them.

S Nandagopal, a former journalist and alumnus of St Aloysius College, said Malagi had become an integral part of the college and many former students used to make it a point to meet him during their visit to alma mater.

Initially, he sold a samosa for 25 paise and when he stopped a year ago, it cost Rs 5. Since he did not have a stall and used to carry the items in a bag as he went around the sprawling campus, nobody objected to him. When he was jobless during Covid lockdown in 2020, the 1989 batch students of the college honoured him and extended financial assistance to him.

His popularity saw him as a guest on Radio Sarang, a channel of St Aloysius College on Gandhi Jayanti. He was also featured in reels shot by several Youtubers and also became a character in skits played in the college. His fans have also created a dedicated facebook page in his name which has more than 4,000 followers.