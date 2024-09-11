US to fund 10 companies to explore advancements in defence technology

BENGALURU: To advance human spaceflight, the US and India are preparing to launch the NISAR satellite, a collaborative project between National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The NISAR satellite is designed to provide detailed maps of Earth’s surface every 12 days, showcasing the advanced capabilities of the partnership. This mission also includes a joint effort to send astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Speaking with TNIE, US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, mentioned that in the defence sector, an innovation summit is scheduled in Bengaluru this month, where $1.2 million will be funded to ten companies five each from the US and India to explore further advancements in defence technology.

Highlighting about semiconductor industries, he mentioned that to build a resilient semiconductor supply chain, the efforts are in place, by connecting US and Indian research institutions.

Consul General, pointing out potential states for major investments, stated that Tamil Nadu stands out as a key player in green technology, leveraging its strength in automotive and heavy manufacturing to pivot towards electric vehicles and battery storage.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, continues to be a hub for AI and emerging technologies, he said, adding that with local research universities like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and international collaborations, major companies are investing in the state’s talent pool, drawn by the region’s robust ecosystem of innovation and research.