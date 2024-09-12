Youth pushes panic button, halts bengaluru metro operations

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro reported two freak incidents involving its passengers on Tuesday.

In one incident, a youth pressed the emergency button on the platform at MG Road Metro station, bringing train operations on this stretch of the Purple Line to a halt for seven minutes.

The passenger, 21-year-old R Hemanth Kumar, was booked under the Metro Act, fined Rs 5,000 by the station controller. “Kumar called his parents, who rushed to the station and paid the fine,” a source said.

Sources at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said Kumar had pressed the emergency trip system (ETS) button at 4.36 pm on Platform 2 at MG Road on Tuesday. “A small glass window needs to be broken to press it and he managed to do it. The operations control centre at Baiyappanahalli received the alert immediately, and trains in this and nearby stations were brought to a halt immediately. Accessing the CCTV footage around, they understood that it was a reckless act,” the source said. “After double checking that there were no genuine issues, the train was allowed to operate. Kumar boarded the train when it began moving.

Security personnel and Metro staff too boarded the train before it departed. After it reached the Cubbon Park Metro station, the staff caught him on the train and made him alight. A case was booked at Cubbon Park Metro station,” the source added.

Passenger jumps over glass barricade

In the second incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, 23-year-old Puttanna jumped over the glass barricade at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gate at Deepanjali Nagar Metro station after alighting from a train. “It appears that he had done it just for fun. He had a travel token in his pocket. The incident occurred at 9.05 pm. Security staff handed him over to the station controller. He was fined Rs 250 and allowed to go.” He was booked under Section 64 (Unlawful exit) of the Metro Act.