Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Magadi, makes pro-Vokkaliga overtures

BENGALURU: After going on Bengaluru rounds on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday headed out to Vokkaliga heartland Magadi with his cabinet colleagues to inaugurate completed works and lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth Rs 120 crore.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa accompanied the CM. They had been part of his Bengaluru tour too.

The timing of the events and the absence of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is on a trip to the US, have raised eyebrows.

Siddaramaiah tried to drive home the point that he was not averse to Vokkaligas, and claimed that the Congress government had given official recognition to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.

He hailed Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, a Vokkaliga leader, who he said deserves to be minister. “But only 34 MLAs, including the CM, could be inducted into the cabinet. Balakrishna has been proving himself as the best MLA in getting development works implemented. I never said no to any of his proposals,” he stated.

“Magadi is a very important town and should be developed. It was the capital of Kempegowda. When I was CM in 2016-17, Kempegowda Jayanti was declared a holiday by the government, not by those who claimed to be leaders of Vokkaligas,” he said.