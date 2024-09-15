Security breach at Karnataka CM's event; man runs towards stage, security staff whisks him away

BENGALURU: An unidentified man suddenly tried to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was on the stage at an event here on Sunday and the security staff immediately whisked him away from the spot.

In the video, a man with a shawl in his hand, can be seen suddenly jumping onto the stage where Siddaramaiah was seated along with other dignitaries during the 'International Day of Democracy' event in front of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and Secretariat here.