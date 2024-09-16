Karnataka: Bonded workers rescued from bricks kiln

BENGALURU: The district bonded labours from the bricks manufacturing industry were rescued in Jodigubbi village of Holenarasipur taluk following the direction of deputy commissioner C Satyabhama recently.

The rescue team comprising of Assistant Commissioner of Hassan sub-division, district labour officer, social welfare officer and the tahsildar rushed to the spot following the information provided by BR Poornima, the chief executive officer of Zila Panchayat.

The team rescued Mokardach Putel (37), son of Janaka Putel, and his wife Urmila Putel (27) hailing from Karlakatna village of Khaprakhol taluk in Balangir district Odisha. The team found that the couple, hailing from Odisha, were working since three years at SK Bricks manufacturing industry owned by Satish.

Holenarasipur police have registered the case against the owner of the Bricks factory in this regard. The rescued couple refused to comment in this regard.