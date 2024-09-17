BJP fact-finding team to submit report to government

MYSURU: Senior BJP leader and former deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has demanded a high-level probe into the recent violence in Nagamangala town during the Ganesha idol immersion procession to know the “facts” and the “hidden agenda” behind the incident.

The former DyCM, who heads the BJP fact-finding committee, visited the town along with party leaders Byathri Basavaraj, Bhaskar Rao, Narayana Gowda, and Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda. The team inspected the shops gutted in the violence, affected localities, and met the families of those arrested. “Investigation should be done to reveal the unknown hand behind the violence in which youths from Kerala took part. Also, those affected should be compensated by the State Government,” Ashwath Narayan said. The former minister said that the Congress government in Karnataka indulges in appeasement politics and has failed to handle the situation. He also criticised the police for arresting those leading the Ganesha procession saying they did no wrong.

He said that the BJP fact-finding committee will submit its report to the party leadership and the government. The report would shed light on the reasons for the violence based on facts and will also suggest ways to avoid such incidents in the future. “It will also highlight the failure of the police and other illegal activities in the region,” he added.

On police’s attempt to arrest Hindu activists in RSS office in Pandavapura, Ashwah Narayan said that the police was not taking action against the troublemakers and was targeting innocent people working for the country. Meanwhile, BJP leader Subbareddy, along with advocates, visited Nagamangala town. Subbareddy alleged that the PFI was behind the unrest. “We will try to get anticipatory bail for 400 people who have fled the town fearing arrest,” he added.