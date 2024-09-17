Six arrested for stone-pelting at Mangaluru Mosque

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police arrested six people for allegedly pelting stones at a mosque in Surathkal on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Shetty (26), Chennappa Shivananda Chalavadi (19), Nithin Hadapa (22), Sujith Shetty (23), Annappa (24) and Preetham Shetty (34). According to a complaint filed by KH Abdul Rahiman, president of Majidullah Hudajumma Masjid of Katipalla, the miscreants arrived on two bikes at around 9.50 pm, pelted stones at the mosque and damaged window glasses to create unrest among the Hindus and Muslims.

A special team, led by inspector Mahesh Prasad was formed to nab the culprits. They were arrested near Kadri Manjunatha Temple Road on Monday morning. Bharat Shetty is facing 12 cases while Chennappa has five cases against him.

Nithin, Annappa and Preetham are also facing two cases against them. Police have seized a car, two bikes and four mobile phones. The arrested will be produced before court on Monday.