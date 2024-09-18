Panel to look at Nanjundappa report

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the expert committee constituted to evaluate the implementation of recommendations of the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee report on addressing regional imbalance will give its report in six months.

He told media persons after the cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, that the committee headed by economist Prof M Govinda Rao had been constituted to look into the current status of the 119 taluks in the state that were identified as backward, and also evaluate implementation of the Dr Nanjundappa Committee report.

The committee headed by Dr Nanjundappa was constituted in 2002 when SM Krishna was chief minister. Dr Nanjundappa had opined that the imbalance would be addressed in ten years and the state needs to know the current status of those taluks, the CM said.

“Now, we need to know how many taluks are backward. A committee headed by economist Dr Govinda Rao has been constituted and will give a report within six months. It will look into economic and social developments in the 119 taluks identified as backward, most backward, more backward and backward. Apart from finding out the current status, the Govinda Rao committee will also give recommendations on addressing the imbalance,” the CM said.

15 WOMEN’S PU COLLEGES TO BE SET UP

Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare and Waqf Zameer Ahmed Khan said that at the cabinet meeting, the Karnataka Waqf Board received approval to establish women’s pre-university colleges in 15 districts across the state, at a cost of Rs 47.76 crore. Each college will cost Rs 3.18 crore. The minister said using Rs 47.76 crore in accrued interest within the Waqf Board, women’s colleges will be established in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad.