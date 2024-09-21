Woman's body chopped into 28 pieces found stored in refrigerator in Bengaluru house

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a house in Malleswaram here, police sources said on Saturday.
The body of Mahalakshmi was discovered chopped into 28 pieces and stuffed inside a single-door 165-litre refrigerator at her flat in Vyalikaval.
The grisly find was made on Saturday morning around 11:30 am.
Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone after separating from her husband, Hemanth Das, five years ago, resided on the first floor of a three-storey building on 6th Cross, Pipe Line Road, near Veeranna Bhavan.
Her four-year-old daughter lived with Das, who visited Mahalakshmi every fortnight to allow their daughter to spend time with her mother. After September 2, Mahalakshmi's phone had been switched off, and Das arrived with their daughter on Saturday to check on her.
Upon his arrival, neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from Mahalakshmi's flat and alerted her mother and sister.
Das then informed the police. When officers broke open the main door, they discovered the body in the refrigerator, with blood dripping onto the floor and maggots crawling nearby.
The stench was so overwhelming that officers needed masks to enter, and one police sub-inspector became ill from the odour.
The Forensic Science Laboratory and Scene Of Crime teams were called to conduct a scientific investigation. Due to the dismemberment of the body, staff from Bowring Hospital Mortuary assisted forensic doctors during the postmortem to help arrange the body parts.
"She was earlier staying with her brother. The victim and her family hailed from Nepal. She had lived in the house for the last five months and worked at Mantri Mall, leaving for work around 9:30 am and returning at approximately 10:30 pm. An unidentified man was seen occasionally picking her up and dropping her off, and he is a suspect in the murder. She did not socialise much except with one family living opposite her house. She owned a dog and sometimes asked neighbours for help taking care of it," a police officer involved in the investigation stated.
Sunil, a relative near the crime scene, mentioned that the family had little information about her. Initially, police suspected the murder occurred four to five days prior, but neighbours claimed the flat had been locked for nearly a fortnight.
"Three police teams consisting of inspectors from High Grounds, Sheshadripuram, and Vyalikaval police stations have been formed. The officers are reviewing CCTV footage to find more clues. The police suspect that the accused used a sharp weapon to dismember the body," another officer involved in the investigation added.
The Vyalikaval police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.