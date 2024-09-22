Yakshagana with a global touch

UDUPI : With four decades of performing and teaching Yakshagana, 70-year-old Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, a Yakshagana artiste and teacher, managed to leave an indelible mark in coastal Karnataka through his unwavering passion and dedication. Even with the passing of years, his thoughts are still deeply rooted in the traditional art form and his students from India and abroad have become accomplished performers, thus keeping alive the traditional art form of the coast.
Starting off for the love of Yakshagana
Born on September 9, 1955, in Udupi, Suvarna encountered challenges and had a tough life. He studied till Class 2 but was attracted towards the graces and divinity of Yakshagana from an early age.
Life was not easy for Suvarna, when he had to work at a hotel to earn money for his Yakshagana classes at the ‘Yakshagana Kendra’ in MGM College, Udupi, in 1971. He came in contact with Yakshagana stalwart Matapady Veerabhadra Nayaka and in 1982, joined the Yakshagana Kendra as a support staff and engaged himself in learning the art.
While he could have limited himself to a support staff, Suvarna learnt the art in depth and by 2004, went on to become the principal of Yakshagana Kendra. Suvarna fondly recalls that he had the privilege of learning from Haradi Narayana Ganiga, Haradi Mahabala, Cherkady Madhava Naik and Birthi Balakrishna. He has donned the role of Babhruvahana, Abhimanyu and Shoorpanakha from the Hindu epics. In 1982, Suvarna also joined Kota Shivarama Karanth’s Yaksharanga and continued his association with him till the latter’s death.
He learnt the nuances and subtle distinction of Yakshagana art from Gundibailu Narayana Shetty, Metkal Krishnaiah Shetty and Margoli Govinda Seregar.
In 1978, he went as an assistant for a drama directed by BV Karanth at National School of Drama, Delhi. “In the years I spent with BV Karanth, I was able to expand my artistic horizons through immersive theatrical training, which thus transformed my life,” he said. Demonstrating his versatility, Suvarna ventured into dance direction for the play ‘Macbeth’, directed by BV Karanth at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. This collaboration showcased his ability for seamless integration of classical dance with theatrical productions.
Taking the art to the world
Trained by stalwart Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivarama Karanth, he is a repository of knowledge and has passed on his wisdom to young minds and artistes who appreciated the art form. He has visited as many as 52 countries, adding a global perspective to the art. Starting with Germany, Suvarna has travelled to Russia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Egypt, Latin America and France, among others. His style is unique and is characterized by powerful expressions, precise footwork and intense grasp of mythology. He sets himself apart from other teachers of Yakshagana through his dedication towards teaching.
As Suvarna continued to serve as the principal of Yakshagana Kendra, he taught Yakshagana to many students, senior citizens and doctors of Manipal. In the year 2022, he started his own ‘Yaksha Sanjeeva Yakshagana Kendra’, and continued his dedication to the ancient art. Suvarna is specialised in the Badagu Thittu (northern school) form of Yakshagana. He has guided Katrin Binder from Germany, who came to Mangaluru on a student exchange programme in 2000, to pursue her Ph.D thesis in contemporary Yakshagana.
Apart from this, Suvarna also taught the art to mentally-ill kids. Currently, Suvarna actively provides training to students from prestigious institutions like the National School of Drama in Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru, and various drama institutions. Apart from this, he has also helped many students pursue education along with learning Yakshagana. Suvarna’s wife Veda attributes every success to her husband’s dedication, while Suvarna affirms that his wife’s sacrifice is the foundation for his achievement.