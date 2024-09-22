Yakshagana with a global touch

UDUPI : With four decades of performing and teaching Yakshagana, 70-year-old Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna, a Yakshagana artiste and teacher, managed to leave an indelible mark in coastal Karnataka through his unwavering passion and dedication. Even with the passing of years, his thoughts are still deeply rooted in the traditional art form and his students from India and abroad have become accomplished performers, thus keeping alive the traditional art form of the coast.

Starting off for the love of Yakshagana

Born on September 9, 1955, in Udupi, Suvarna encountered challenges and had a tough life. He studied till Class 2 but was attracted towards the graces and divinity of Yakshagana from an early age.

Life was not easy for Suvarna, when he had to work at a hotel to earn money for his Yakshagana classes at the ‘Yakshagana Kendra’ in MGM College, Udupi, in 1971. He came in contact with Yakshagana stalwart Matapady Veerabhadra Nayaka and in 1982, joined the Yakshagana Kendra as a support staff and engaged himself in learning the art.

While he could have limited himself to a support staff, Suvarna learnt the art in depth and by 2004, went on to become the principal of Yakshagana Kendra. Suvarna fondly recalls that he had the privilege of learning from Haradi Narayana Ganiga, Haradi Mahabala, Cherkady Madhava Naik and Birthi Balakrishna. He has donned the role of Babhruvahana, Abhimanyu and Shoorpanakha from the Hindu epics. In 1982, Suvarna also joined Kota Shivarama Karanth’s Yaksharanga and continued his association with him till the latter’s death.

He learnt the nuances and subtle distinction of Yakshagana art from Gundibailu Narayana Shetty, Metkal Krishnaiah Shetty and Margoli Govinda Seregar.

In 1978, he went as an assistant for a drama directed by BV Karanth at National School of Drama, Delhi. “In the years I spent with BV Karanth, I was able to expand my artistic horizons through immersive theatrical training, which thus transformed my life,” he said. Demonstrating his versatility, Suvarna ventured into dance direction for the play ‘Macbeth’, directed by BV Karanth at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. This collaboration showcased his ability for seamless integration of classical dance with theatrical productions.