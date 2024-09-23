Bengaluru remembers valorous Mysore Lancers on Haifa day

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru prepares to celebrate Haifa Day on Monday (September 23), honouring one of the most extraordinary cavalry charges in military history, the story of the valorous Mysore Lancers is remembered.

The Lancers, the personal soldiers of the Mysore Maharaja, stormed the battlefield in an act of bravery that not only changed the course of World War I but saved the sacred city of Haifa and rescued the Bahá’í faith’s spiritual leader from imminent death.

On September 23, 1918, armed with only lances and swords, the Lancers faced the firepower of Ottoman Turkish and German troops, riding headfirst into a mission that seemed impossible: capture Haifa, the last Ottoman stronghold, and save Abdul Baha, son of the Bahá’u’lláh.

The Lancers triumphed. They not only secured Haifa with minimal casualties but also captured over 1,350 enemy troops, cementing their place in military legend. For 106 years, the contributions of these unsung heroes have been celebrated on Haifa Day.

It is also a tale of humanity, and of a rescue that transcended religious and national borders. Abdul Baha, moments away from execution, was saved by the swift, selfless courage of the Lancers. Without their intervention, the Bahá’í faith would have faced a devastating blow.

Former Bangalore police commissioner Bhaskar Rao recalled the heroics of his great granduncle, “Harohalli Subba Rao participated in this operation and the one to save oilfields in Iran.’’ Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation secretary Anil Raje Urs said,

“The Bahá’í community owes a debt of gratitude to Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who selected and sent his most trusted commanders, Col J Desraj Urs and Lt Col Chamaraj Urs, to lead this critical mission. He raised a force of 700 soldiers and contributed a staggering Rs 50 lakh to the war effort.

Dinesh Rao, head of the Bahai community, said, “Baha’is salute the Mysore cavalry, who fought valiantly to save Abdul Baha and city of Haifa. Baha’i faith stands for unity of mankind, the fundamental theme of the Hindu philosophy, Vasudaiva Kutumbakam.”