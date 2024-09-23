CM Siddaramaiah to launch KHIR-City project on September 26

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the state government’s ambitious Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City (KHIR-City) on Thursday.

Announcing this, Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Sunday said the project will come up on approximately 2,000 acres between Doddaballapur and Dobaspet, about 50 km from Kempegowda International Airport. The first phase of the project will be on 500 acres.

“The project, with an estimated investment of over Rs 40,000 crore, is expected to generate around 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Patil added.

KHIR-City draws inspiration from international models such as Singapore’s Biopolis, Research Triangle Park, Science Park, KBIC and the Boston Innovation Cluster. Elements from Bengaluru’s Hi-tech City and Electronic City will also be incorporated into the project, he said.

The CM will launch the first phase works at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

To ensure timely progress of the project, the government has formed an advisory committee comprising eminent personalities such as cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and entrepreneur Prashanth Prakash among others. The city will be designed for a residential density of 100 people per acre, Patil added.