SIT has full freedom to probe Munirathna, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

KOPPAL: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday that the government is not involved in any way in the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna. “It is his matter. What he is facing is due to his faults. The Special Investigation Team was formed after a request from MLAs,” he told reporters.

Munirathna has been arrested as per law on charges of rape and honey trapping in three cases, the CM said, adding that retired IPS officer BK Singh is leading the SIT, which was formed to investigate cases against the MLA.

“The government is not against anyone and it’s clear we are not targeting anyone or doing hate politics. Three FIRs have been registered against the MLA and now it is time to take legal action. The police and SIT have been given complete freedom to investigate the cases,” he added.

He claimed that the Arkavathy denotification reports were leaked from the Raj Bhavan, and said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a report on the matter. “Once I get the governor’s letter, I will discuss the next step,” he said.

MLA’s supporters threaten witness

Bengaluru: A witness in the rape case registered against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna was allegedly threatened by the MLA’s supporters on Saturday. A case has been registered at Yashwantpur police station in this connection. Two supporters of the MLA allegedly threatened the witness, saying that if he testifies against Munirathna, his house will be set on fire. The son of the witness filed a complaint stating that the supporters of the MLA, including a woman who had contested in the BBMP corporator election and lost, contacted the witness over phone and allegedly threatened him if he testifies against the MLA. Based on his complaint, the Yashwantpur police have registered a case. Munirathna is currently in judicial custody in connection with the rape case registered at the Kaggaliapura police station.