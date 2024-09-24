When chair is shaky, Congress destroys institutions: Siroya

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya said that when cases of corruption pile up before the governor, Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, target him,In his press release, Siroya said that corruption cases against the government have been brought before the governor by social and RTI activists, and journalists, and not politicians. “We do not want to speculate the source of these activists and journalists. I only pray for their physical safety.

The Karnataka High Court is about to decide on the prosecution sanction against on such case against Chief Minister (in MUDA issue). More cases of corruption may end up before the governor and courts soon. At such a time, Congress leaders are deliberately casting aspersions on the governor,” the BJP leader added.

According to Siroya, when Congressmen realise that their chair is shaky, they will try to destroy institutions. “The greatest example before us is of Indira Gandhi, who to save her chair, proclaimed the Emergency and manipulated every institution in the country,” he said.

Further, Siroya said that as more and more cases of corruption with documentary evidence goes before the governor, the more they (Congress leaders) will abuse him. Siroya also mentioned that during his first tenure as the CM, Siddaramaiah had de-fanged the Lokayukta and started his own anti-corruption unit “to totally escape oversight and accountability”.

“Our party leaders have faced the wrath of the Lokayukta, but have never tried to dismantle the institution or manipulate it,” the BJP MP added.