International traffic drives Bengaluru Airport growth

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, continues its upward growth with a 13.3% surge in patronage in August 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year. International flyer traffic during the period of comparison has shot up by a significant 25.8%. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) made public its monthly Air Traffic Report on Wednesday.

The report reveals that airports across the country have recorded 3.26 crore flyers last month as compared to 3.04 crore in August 2023 marking an overall growth of 7.5%.

International traffic continues to drive Bengaluru airport as it recorded 4,55,723 passengers versus 3,62,388 passengers during the compared period. This foms a good chunk of the overall recorded flyer figure of 33,90,189 in August this year versus 29,93,061 of August last year.

Mangaluru, which operates Karnataka’s only other international airport,has recorded 51,961 international flyers in August 2024 versus 43,939 in August 2023, an 18.3% increase. Its overall patronage stands at 1,99,748 versus 1,69,459 in the compared period, a 17.9% increase.

Belagavi airport is bouncing back, thanks to Indigo airline connecting it with New Delhi. In August 2024 it had 27,945 versus 21,308 in August 2023. Its Director S Thiyagarajan, told TNIE, “Indigo’s connectivity to New Delhi is the key reason for our improved performance. It carries an average of 150 passengers per day though it can carry a maximum of 180 if needed. Star Air routes to Jodhpur, Surat and Indore were stopped by them which caused a major dip for us. But we are picking up now and with the festive season beginning, it will only go upwards from now.”

Hubballi with 29,816 passengers showed a minor 3.2% improvement from the 28,885 of August 2023.

Director Rupesh Kumar said, “Star Air pulled the plug on the connectivity from here to Bengaluru as well as Hindon. The airport is picking up now. The connectivity by Indigo from Hubballi to Mumbai since August 15 this year has given us the much needed impetus. The patronage figures will be better in future.”

HAL Airport had 1,599 passengers in August vs 953 in the past year, an increase of 57.3%.

Going South

Mysuru’s downward trend continues with a dip of 36.4% with just 7,397 passengers flying out of it last month while Kalaburagi is down by 4% with just 4035 flyers.

Shivamogga, the newest airport in the State,opened in August 2023 is showing a steady decline in patronage. It recorded only 3394 flyers in August while it had 6,290 flyers in July, 6337 in June and 7808 in May.