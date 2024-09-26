Overseas citizens of India see red as new rules strip several privileges

Aditya Arora, an NRI in Germany, is grappling with the fallout. His wife and children recently became foreign nationals, but he now finds himself stuck. “I had to renounce my Indian citizen ship, but with the changes, I’m in limbo.”

Sudhir J, an OCI holder who lived in the US and has now returned to Bangalore, said, “Reclassifying us as foreign nationals has created endless bureaucratic hurdles. Simple things like travel, business, or religious activities now require permits. Real estate transactions are restricted. It feels like the government is pushing us away when they should be welcoming our investments.”

Subhas Balappanavar, coordinator of the NRI Grievances Forum in Arizona, called for legal safeguards to protect NRI investments in India.

Sandeep S, an NRI in California, said that OCIs are major contributors to India’s FDI. “We send billions in white money back home. This isn’t just about security, it’s about trust. If the government keeps changing rules, investors will be driven away,” he said.

Community feeling

The OCI community feels betrayed. From business investments to personal ties, NRIs and OCIs have long been a bridge between India and the world. As they face hurdles, they’re left wondering—has India turned its back on them?