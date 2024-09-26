Overseas citizens of India see red as new rules strip several privileges

BENGALURU: The global overseas Indian community, 32 million strong, is reeling from what feels like a seismic shift. New rules introduced by the government have stripped OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India) of many of their privileges. Once enjoying near-equal status with Indian citizens, they now find themselves reclassified as “foreign nationals.”
Outrage has erupted across the NRI diaspora, with many feeling blindsided by the changes to the OCI rules. While some argue that the restrictions aim to control security threats, any believe they are excessive.
Aditya Arora, an NRI in Germany, is grappling with the fallout. His wife and children recently became foreign nationals, but he now finds himself stuck. “I had to renounce my Indian citizen ship, but with the changes, I’m in limbo.”
Sudhir J, an OCI holder who lived in the US and has now returned to Bangalore, said, “Reclassifying us as foreign nationals has created endless bureaucratic hurdles. Simple things like travel, business, or religious activities now require permits. Real estate transactions are restricted. It feels like the government is pushing us away when they should be welcoming our investments.”
Subhas Balappanavar, coordinator of the NRI Grievances Forum in Arizona, called for legal safeguards to protect NRI investments in India.
Sandeep S, an NRI in California, said that OCIs are major contributors to India’s FDI. “We send billions in white money back home. This isn’t just about security, it’s about trust. If the government keeps changing rules, investors will be driven away,” he said.
Community feeling
The OCI community feels betrayed. From business investments to personal ties, NRIs and OCIs have long been a bridge between India and the world. As they face hurdles, they’re left wondering—has India turned its back on them?