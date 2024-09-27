Bengaluru investors should bring innovation to North East, says Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

BENGALURU: Bengaluru holds the capability of transforming potential into reality, and investors should bring this dynamism to the North East, said Jyotiraditya M Scindia Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region. By blending Bengaluru’s dynamic entrepreneurial culture with the North East’s untapped resources, the region can become India’s ‘final frontier’ for growth, offering vast potential for national and international investors, he said.

Speaking at the North East Global Investor Summit on Thursday, Scindia highlighted how Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, embedded in its ‘DNA’, have created global corporations as well as many of India’s unicorns. He emphasised that this transformative power should be extended to the North East, which offers immense potential, both in its natural resources and human talent.

Scindia outlined the region’s growing significance under the Act East policy. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the North East is no longer seen as India’s last outpost but rather as its first entry point and strategic vantage point,” he highlighted.

Scindia emphasised that with significant government investments, including Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the last financial year alone, the North East is witnessing a rapid transformation in infrastructure. He added, “Railway projects worth Rs 50,000 crore have connected almost all states in the region, including Sikkim, for the first time. Additionally, the region’s airports have expanded from 9-17 in just 10 years, with more developments underway.”

Scindia also highlighted the establishment of technology hubs across the North East, such as IT parks in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya, as well as centres of excellence focusing on emerging fields like AI, gaming, virtual reality, and agritech.

Scindia reviews the progress of IT 2.0 software

Bengaluru: Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia reviewed the progress of the IT 2.0 software, developed by the Bengaluru Postal Region for the country. The objective behind the software is to enhance services offered to the public. Scindia visited the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology located inside the GPO and took stock of the present progress. He wanted an external agency to carry out a validation of the new system. He also visited the Philatelic Bureau and lauded the Augmented Reality cards. Author N Sridevi, a popular philatelist, presented a copy of her book ‘Harmonious Horizons’ to him. The minister also appreciated the Postal Department for bringing out 28 picture postcards of paralympic medal winners to mark Antodaya Divas on Wednesday.