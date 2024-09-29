Researchers note 31 endemic species in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from the state have collated all information of the amphibians in the state. They have found that the number of species present in Karnataka has increased from 92 species in 2015 to 102 now in the year 2024. Researchers also pointed that of these 102, 31 are endemic species.

This list includes Nyctibatrachus karnatakaensis (Kudremukh Wrinkled Frog); Raorchestes echinatus (Spiny Bush Frog); Microhyla laterite (Laterite Chorus Frog); Micrixalus kottigeharensis (Kottigehar Torrent Frog); Raorchestes honnametti (Honnametti Bush Frog) are endemic to Karnataka, said the research paper.

“This finding will help the state government agencies and other states take up better planning and protection measures. The environment and forest departments are working on identifying and declaring a state frog, and this research paper, now in public domain, will help,” said K S Chetan Nag, from Centre for Urban Ecology, Bio-Diversity, Evolution and Climate Change (CUBEC), Jain (Deemed- to- be-University) and co -author of the research paper.

The research paper titled- Amphibians of agro-climatic zones of Karnataka with an updated checklist for the state- was also been published in the Records for Zoological Survey of India on September 26. The team included researchers from Genetics Research Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Yuvaraja’s College, University of Mysore, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Western Regional Centre (WRC), Pune and Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

Researchers in the paper noted that the first amphibian species described from Karnataka was in 1853. Since then, amphibian discoveries in Karnataka has seen a drastic rise. The amphibian checklist for Karnataka was first made in 2013 with 88 species, later in 2015 it accounted for 92 species and now it is 102 species.