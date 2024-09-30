Unscientific' breakwaters blamed for shrunk beaches in Mangaluru

MANGALORE: Beach enthusiasts in Mangaluru have demanded for a proper scientific study on construction of breakwaters along the coast which they blame has affected the beach width.

Yathish Baikampady, beach tourism promoter, noted that the poorly designed alignment of breakwaters has caused beaches like Panambur, Tannirbavi, and Sasihitlu to shrink and experience severe sea erosion. Consequently, they are unable to host water sports or beach activities.

"Wherever we have constructed breakwaters including one at Kulai has resulted in reduction of the width of beaches. Due to reduced beach width, we are unable to conduct any activity there. We are witnessing this issue at Panambur and Sasihitlu after breakwater works have started.

"There is not much space left in the beaches for visitors and people will not have a good experience even if we organise cultural or sports activities there. We had organised international kite events and beach festivals at Panambur but now the situation is not the same.

"A team from Pune has conducted a study on breakwaters and yet Tannirbavi, Ullal and other places sea erosion has increased. In Bengre, there is huge sand accumulation on the northern part of the breakwater. If the study was a scientific one, these issues would not have rose. They are not professionals and are fooling people.

"The breakwater in Kulai where small stones were put up collapsed and got washed away. They are spending crores of taxpayers money. The officials of the concerned departments have been fooling the government and the public," he said.

"Panambur beach has shrunk dramatically and is filled with uneven sand formations and visitors cannot even walk on the beach. I have highlighted this issue during a public hearing but no action is being taken. Ultimately tourism has taken a hit," he added.

Fishermen from Kulai said that breakwaters is not helping them either. Due to sea erosion, they cannot go for fishing activities and cannot bring their boats to the shore if these stones are put.

Prof KS Jayappa, former chairman, the Department of Marine Geology, Mangalore University said, "Breakwaters act as the barriers for sediment movement parallel to the shore. After construction of breakwaters, 800m to 1km beach has become wider. The breakwaters has been built according to the design by Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune. Breakwaters are required but seawalls can be avoided. Sea walls are built wherever erosion takes place.