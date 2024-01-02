Three die in fatal accidents post New Year's fete in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In three separate accidents, three persons including a techie died in Bengaluru city in the wee hours of Monday after New Year celebrations. Fatal accidents have been reported in Bellandur, Hennur and Whitefield traffic police limits. The victims were reportedly returning home after New Year celebrations when they met with the unfortunate accidents.

28-year-old Ravi Karthikeyar, a techie died after the autorickshaw in which he was returning home with friends was hit by a speeding car on the Sarjapura Road. The victim, a native of Haryana, was staying at Kasavanahalli in the city. Post New Year celebrations, he was returning home with two of his friends at 12.45 am on Monday, when the accident occurred. In the impact, five persons including the car driver sustained injuries. The techie reportedly succumbed to injuries during treatment. The condition of the other four are said to be out of danger. Bellandur traffic police registered a case.

In another accident, 22-year-old Chethan, a resident of Kacharakanahalli died when he was returning home on his bike after New Year celebrations. The biker reportedly lost control of his bike and hit the road divider. The incident happened at around 4 am on the Kothanur main road. The victim succumbed to injuries during treatment. Hennur traffic police registered a case.

In yet another fatal accident, a 21-year-old painter from Uttar Pradesh died in a road traffic accident in Whitefield traffic police limits. The victim identified as Dheeraj is a resident of Siddapura.

The duo were returning home at around 12.30 am post-New Year celebrations. The scooter rider lost his balance and hit an electric pole on the Nallurhalli main road. The pillion rider is out of danger. The Whitefield traffic police have registered a case.

