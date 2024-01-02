Home States Karnataka

Udupi BJP MLA writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah requesting to declare Jan 22 public holiday

The request was made on the backdrop of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya temple.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya temple

Consecration of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple will be held on January 22 | pti

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and requested him to declare January 22 as a public holiday in the backdrop of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

In his letter to the Chief Minister, the MLA said it is an immensely sacred day for all Indians, fulfilling a five-century-old dream. Declaring a holiday would enable people to celebrate this emotional and historical moment from their homes, he added.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Pejawar Mutt, who is also a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has conveyed a message to the people of Udupi.  He urged them to celebrate the day by illuminating their homes, shops, and buildings with decorative lamps, MLA Suvarna added. 

The festivities are set to begin on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. On January 18, Puthige Mutt seer Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji will ascend the Paryaya Peetha.

Meanwhile, MLA Yashpal Suvarna has organised a special ‘Halu Payasa Seve’ for devotees at the Udupi Shri Krishna Mutt on January 22.

Karnataka Ayodhya temple holiday Yashpal Suvarna

