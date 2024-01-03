Madhu Bangarappa slams BJP for seeking his resignation in cheque bounce case

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday hit out at the BJP leaders for seeking his resignation in connection with the cheque bounce case.

Terming the issue personal, Madhu said, “What morality do they (BJP leaders) have to question me over the issue? They misused Rs 40,000 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic and are now demanding my resignation.”

Speaking at his residence on Tuesday, Madhu said, “Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, former state BJP chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, and MLC Ravi Kumar are demanding my resignation. I want to remind Ashoka that BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has accused the previous BJP government of indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore during the pandemic. Ashoka is an opposition leader who made profit out of people’s death.”

Reminding Vijayendra that Yatnal made allegations even against BS Yediyurappa, Madhu said, “Has Vijayendra reacted to the allegations? He is only paying some people to Tweet. He should not interfere in my personal matters. I did not send my father to jail by accepting money from somebody else. What morality do you (Vijayendra) have to ask for my resignation?”

Madhu alleged that Ashoka and other BJP leaders indulged in corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic and hence they should tender resignations to their respective posts. He further alleged, “Kateel, who resigned as the state president post over BJP defeat in the election, should remember that if my father had not joined the BJP, these leaders would not have existed. Kateel also indulged in politics over death.”

