Unruly bike rider threatens, abuses woman IPS officer in full public view in Tumakuru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old woman IPS officer was threatened and abused by a motorist in a road rage incident that escalated on Tumakuru main road.

The accused, reportedly speeding, rammed into the government vehicle of the IPS officer near Goraguntepalya Junction. The officer asked the driver to park the vehicle on the roadside and to check the damage. The accused started shouting at the officer’s driver. The officer who was in the vehicle got down and came in defence of her driver. The accused started abusing the officer in filthy language and threatened her.

The traffic police personnel manning the junction rushed to the spot, but they too were abused by the rider. Later, the accused along with his bike was brought to the jurisdictional RMC Yard police station. The IPS officer filed a criminal case.

The officer, Dr VJ Shobha Rani, works as SP in the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force on the premises of the BBMP Head Office. The incident happened on Wednesday between 10.30 am and 11 am. The complaint has been filed against G Abhishek, 22, a resident of Sapthagiri Layout in Chikkabanavara.

The officer was going to her office from her house in a government SUV. The youth who came riding from behind rammed into her vehicle. Claiming to be the son of a reputed chartered accountant, he started threatening and abusing the officer. He also told her that his father is influential and well-connected.

“After the accused was arrested, he was produced before the jurisdictional court where he was granted bail,” said an officer part of investigations.

A case of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC 509), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC 504) and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty (IPC 353) has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.

