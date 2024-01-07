Dharwad farmers to offer 110 inches long two handwoven blankets for Ram Mandir inauguration 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: As the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya approaches in a few days, devotees are coming up with unique ideas to present gifts to the new temple. In Dharwad, a farming family has prepared two hand-woven blankets that they will offer to the new temple during the inauguration ceremony.

The blankets will be handed over to the ritual committee in Ayodhya by the union minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi on the day of the Prana Pratishta programme on January 22.

On Saturday, farmer Subhash Rayanna, of the Kamalapur area of Dharwad will be handing over the blankets to Union Minister Joshi.

"Ever since the temple opening dates were announced I wanted to give something for the temple from our side. We are expert blanket weavers and we have been doing the job for three generations. Unlike factory-made blankets, the blankets that we prepare by hand are known as Kari Kambli locally and are traditionally offered to different mutts and temples from time to time," explained Subhash Rayanna.

The blankets are 110 inches long and 54 inches wide. It took 14 woollen balls for Rayanna and two weeks to hand weave the materials. A saffron colour thread is tied along the blanket making it look more special than the regular ones.

"Usually the blankets that are offered to Gods and Goddesses are woven by farmers by pledging the name of the particular Gods. In this case, as the blankets were supposed to decorate the temple in Ayodhya, we had to check with Union Minister Joshi whether our gift would be accepted. Only after getting the confirmation did we start weaving the blankets," Rayanna said.

Subhash Rayanna and family members pose with BJP leaders in Dharwad after completion of blankets to be sent to Ayodhya

