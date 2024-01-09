Home States Karnataka

ED raids premises of Malur Congress MLA Nanjegowda

Raids part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:10 AM

The residence of Congress Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda at Kommanahalli in Malur Taluk of Kolar district  | Express

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday morning raided the residence of Malur Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said. Gowda is also the president of Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (KOCHIMUL). Informed sources told TNIE that ED also conducted simultaneous raids on entities linked to him.

The ED team began searching the MLA’s residence at Kommanahalli in Malur Taluk of Kolar district in the early hours of Monday. The team also raided the administrative block of KOCHIMUL at Huthur hobli on the outskirts of Kolar, the chambers of officials and reportedly questioned senior officials of the unit. 
ED officials raided the residence of KOCHIMUL Director Babu in Chinthamani of Chikkaballapur district. 

MLA KY Nanjegowda  

The raids are part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

Nanjegowda is a two-time MLA from Malur, while his wife Rathnamma Nanje Gowda was president of  the Kolar Zilla Panchayat. Nanjegowda and his family members, including his brother, are operating quarries in and around Tyakal, though he was fined by the district administration for alleged non-payment of royalty to the government for quarry operations. It is said the matter is pending for adjudication, sources added.

Recently, KOCHIMUL called for applications to fill up various posts. Before announcing the selected candidates, a list containing the names of chosen candidates was leaked and the copy went viral on social media. In the list, before the names of candidates words like DyCM, SN and names of directors are mentioned, it is alleged. The Opposition BJP tweeted the list and demanded a probe.

However, the MLA and directors denied the charges, calling the leaked list fake. Gowda said the allegations were made against him only to tarnish his image and that candidates will be selected solely on merit. 

